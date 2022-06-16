Bruce Alan LaRue, 63, a lifelong resident of Chanute, passed away early Monday June 13, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Merriam, KS with his wife at his side.
Bruce was born on March 20, 1959 at the Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute, Kansas. He was the first born of four children to Dr. Billy Joe and Barbara Ann (Ebert) LaRue. He attended James B. Hutton Grade School, Royster Junior High School where he played football, and Chanute High School where he lettered in basketball and band, and participated in several clubs before graduating in 1977. After high school, Bruce received an electronics certification from Kansas Technical Institute in Salina. Over the years he would attend classes at Neosho County Community College to learn about the changing technology for his job.
In his youth, Bruce worked at his father’s veterinarian clinic, Animal Medical Center, alongside his siblings doing the “fun” jobs like cleaning kennels and mucking stalls. He also worked as a lifeguard at the Chanute Swimming Pool before working at ILC cutting glass for trailer window frames. In 1979 he found a toolbox in a ditch on the way to see his sweetheart (later on wife). Being the upstanding citizen, he returned it to its owner, and got a job working at Rollow - Lopeman Electronics until 1983. In October of 1983 Bruce began working at Ash Grove Cement Company bagging cement. Bruce later became an electrician and certified instrument repairman before switching to a job loading cement into the semi-trucks until he went on medical leave at the end of 2021.
On September 11, 1982 Bruce married his sweetheart and life partner Gila Iiliree (Tatman) LaRue at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute, Kansas. They made their home in Chanute as well. Both Bruce and Gila have a huge love for children and opened their home to foster children in 1999. They were finally blessed to be parents when they adopted their only child, Kimberly (LaRue) Novotny, on November 20, 2000. Along with Gila, Bruce loved to be involved with the community theater and ran the lights and sound board every year for the Chanute Spook Parade Costume Contest. He was the best father and doting grandfather any child could dream to have. Bruce rarely missed a school performance or sporting event that his daughter, and later grandchildren, had. He even played trombone with the CHS pep band at basketball games during Kimberly’s high school years. Bruce never met a stranger, and even if you were to begin with, you very quickly were not. He would help anyone in need no matter the time of day or weather. He was a mentor to countless youth and loved sharing his knowledge.
Service to others was one of his foremost attributes. Bruce was a member of the Masons and the local D-194 Boilermakers Union serving in many ways over the years. He volunteered his time with the American Red Cross, teaching numerous First Aid/ CPR classes, and with the Boy Scouts of America. Bruce started in scouts as a cub scout and worked his way through the rranks. He was also a member of Explorer Post 803 attending Philmont and Sea Base. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, earned his Wood badge, and was awarded the Silver Beaver. He was also a Scout Master for Pack, Den, and Troop 100 for many years and worked on the staff at Quivira Scout Ranch near Sedan, Kansas. Bruce enjoyed being outdoors. He loved birdwatching, astronomy, camping, fishing, and scuba diving; for the last 20 years Bruce had volunteered as a Camp Commissioner at Quivira Scout Ranch every summer.
Bruce is preceded in death by his grandparents Harold C. and Nellie (Anderson) LaRue, Orval and Violet (Spong) Ebert, his father Dr. Billy J. LaRue, and his sister Beth Ann (LaRue) Pruitt. He is survived by his wife, Gila. of the home, his daughter Kimberly (Jerod) Novotny and his four grandchildren Jacob, Kaylie, Novalee, and Orland Novotny, Thayer, his mother Barbara LaRue, his brothers Bradley (Carrie) LaRue and Brian LaRue, all of Chanute, as well as two nieces, five nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6-8 pm.
Funeral service will be held at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute at 10 am on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following in Bruce’s memory:
American Red Cross
Boy Scouts of America
Cherry Street Youth Center
Donations can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
