Michael R. “Mick” Christmas. 75, passed away on July 6, 2022 at KU Med.
He was born April 24, 1947 in Chanute.
He leaves behind his wife of 32 years. Beverly Christmas; two daughters, Jennifer Allen, Chanute, and Lisa Pent, Ottawa; two stepsons, Billy Wayne Moore, Denham Springs, LA, and Michael David Moore, Atlanta, TX; four grandkids; 11 stepgrandkids and five great-grandkids; two sisters, Gloria Thurman, Iola. and Donna Harry, Conroe, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Theda Christmas, two brothers, Phillip Christmas and Leon Christmas.
