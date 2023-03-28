Lloyd William Drybread, Jr., 88, of Chanute passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born on April 8, 1934, the first son to Lloyd W. (Bill) Drybread and Florabell (Clark) Drybread in Chanute.
Lloyd attended schools in Chanute, graduating with the Class of 1952. He attended Kansas State Teacher’s College (Pitt State), where he played football under legendary coach Carnie Smith, and was also on the R.O.T.C. five-man rifle team.
Lloyd worked 43 years for the Santa Fe Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. On June 16, 1956, he and Nancy Louise Byers were married by the Revered WM Hunt at the First Presbyterian Church. To this union five children were born, William (Bill) Drybread, JoAnn (Jim Ed) Westhoff, Sharon K. (Lester) Harrison, Laura L. (Roger) Bollig, and Paula S. Drybread, all of Chanute. To date they have 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Lloyd enjoyed to hunt and fish and enjoyed traveling with Nancy and living life with her. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 65 years.
Lloyd was preceded in death by all four grandparents, mother and father, younger brother Roy W., all aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends Dale Friederich and Kenneth Tucker.
Lloyd is survived by wife, Nancy, son Bill, daughters JoAnn, Sharon, Laura, and Paula and their families, lifelong friends George (Meredith) Riker, and Ben (Virginia) Wheat.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF or Castaways Animal Shelter and Sanctuary and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
