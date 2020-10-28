Robert Eugene (Gene) Bennett, 90, Humboldt, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Catholic Care Center, Wichita, Kansas. Eugene was born on December 22, 1929, on his grandparent’s farm west of Humboldt, Kansas, to Robert Bennett and Alice Ruth (Strack) Bennett.
Eugene grew up on a farm in Woodson County, Kansas, and enjoyed living and working on the farm. He attended country schools through 8th grade and Humboldt High School. Eugene’s favorite horse, Billy, was the topic of many family stories and adventures.
Eugene served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and Midway Island, where he was a military police officer. He worked for a short time at Monarch Cement and Humboldt Grain before working for Harvey Orcutt and Orrin Frevele as a painter. That was the beginning of his career as a painter. He enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives where he pointed out houses and barns he painted, mudded sheetrock, or textured ceilings. Eugene also worked as a janitor at Humboldt National Bank.
Eugene enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, and helping neighbors.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lola Mae Finney; brothers-in-law, Jiggs Finney, Tommy Miller; and a great-grandson.
Eugene is survived by a sister, Christina Miller; children, Cindy (Max) Michael of Iola, Kansas, Regina Bennett of Houston, Texas, Gary (Carlene) Bennett of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Anna Parker, Alicia (Tony) Masters, Dakota Bennett, Montana Bennett, and Tacoma Bennett; three great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow the visitation at 2:30 pm on November 20, 2020, in DeWitt Cemetery, 495 Hawaii Road, Humboldt, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Scrapping For Kathy Young Scholarship Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
