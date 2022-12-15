Kathryn Martin 1960-2022

Kathryn B. Martin, 62, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1960 to Jospeh and Sandra (Owens) Martin in Sioux City, Iowa.
Kathy was the family jokester, always finding a way to have fun and keep her loved ones on their toes. She received a computer programming certificate from the Brian Institute in Wichita, Kansas and worked for 19 years at various Walmart locations from the Marysville and Beatrice, Nebraska areas. She loved puzzles and could always guess her gifts at Christmas time - one of her many ways of always bringing fun to the holiday season.
She leaves behind: Her father, Joseph Martin of Columbus, KS; Her twin brother, Keith Martin of Independence, KS; Sister, Geneva Martin of Columbus KS; Brother, Ronald Martin of Columbus, KS; a host of nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Roxie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra. Kathy had a loving family and will be very missed.
Cremation has been requested with no services scheduled at this time.
