Patrick B. Cathers was born in Chanute, Kansas on May 6, 1942 to Dr. Edwin Cathers and Eugenia Cathers. He passed away April 29, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1960 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Business at Emporia State University. Pat retired from Merck, Sharp and Dome after many successful years as a Senior Professional Sales Representative.
Pat enjoyed bass fishing, constructing and flying large model airplanes and Kansas City barbecue. He also loved his Kansas State Wildcats and was a long-time football season ticket holder.
He leaves behind two children, Lynne (Bret), Steve (Sandy), three grandchildren; Kaylin, Nolan and Porter, and brother Terry (June).
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
