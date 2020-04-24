David J. Bye, 77, son of Joseph and Opal Bye, died April 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Dave was born March 31, 1943 in Marengo, Ind. He lived in California from 1957 to 1995 when he moved to Thayer, KS.
He met and married June Reece May 30, 1974. She survives of the home. He was preceded in deah by his father and mother, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by one brother Glen Bye, Wilmington, Ill. Dave had three stepchildren, Norman McElroy of Palmdale, Calif., Teresa Heple of Sacremento, Calif. and Debbie Niebla of Lancaster, Calif. He has 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.