Nicholas “Frank” Bonilla, 77 of Shawnee, KS passed away February 20, 2023.
Quiet and easygoing, Frank was a man of strong faith and love for his family and church, honored to serve as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank’s funeral service will be at 3 pm on March 23 at Sacred Heart Church. 5501 Monticello Rd, Shawnee, KS 66226 and a small graveside service will be in Chanute at the Catholic Cemetery at 3 pm on the 25th of March. Please join the family immediately after for a celebration of life for Frank at Rod’s Bar, 1319 S Forest, Chanute.
