Dolores Sears, 84, of Erie, passed away at 6:15 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born on July 17, 1935 at Blackwater, Missouri to Alfred and Marjorie (Wallace) West. She attended Blackwater and Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1954.
Dolores and Ronald Sears were married on December 18, 1953 at the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2014.
Dolores and Ron lived in Alva, Oklahoma, Erie, and Pineville, Missouri before moving back to Erie where she worked at Erie schools and at the nursing home in Erie as a cook. She was also a homemaker.
Dolores enjoyed sewing, making dresses, clothes, and quilts. She also had a greenhouse and raised flowers. She and her husband renewed their wedding vows on their 60th wedding anniversary in 2013. Dolores was a member of the Church of Christ in Chanute.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Sears and his wife, Darlene, of Erie, and Randy Sears and his wife, Juanita, of Neck City, MO; two daughters, Kathy Ewan and her husband, Bill, of Diamond, MO, and Rhonda Janssen and her husband, Gary, of Erie; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph West of Bonner Springs, Jack West of Booneville, MO, Don West of Booneville, MO, and Larry West of Virginia; three sisters, Shirley Comer of Calumet, OK, Mary Schaeffer of Fairview, OK, and Judi Meyer of Enid, OK; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ron, Dolores was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne West and Doug West.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lakeview Cemetery near Erie with the Reverend Dr. Michael Haggard officiating Burial will follow. Friends may call at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 10 am to 7 pm Thursday to sign the register.
Memorials are suggested to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St. P.O. 182 Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
