Michael W. Head, 61, of Olathe, Kansas, went to be in God’s care, on November 20, 2021. He passed away at K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., from MDS Leukemia; having fought this battle for almost 5 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell O. and Ella F. Head of Chanute; brothers, Raymond G. Head of Walnut, Lowell E. Head, of Carthage, Mo,, Paul E. Head, of Erie; nephew, Tyler W. Stich of Chanute; father-in-law, Don Stricklin of Overland Park.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Diane (Crow-Stricklin) Head, of the home; brother Orland E. Head of Humboldt; sisters, LeElla L. of St. Charles, Mo., Dollie K. of Glasco, Mo.; sister-in-law Vicki Stricklin-Golden and her husband, Robert Golden, Overland Park; mother-in-law Naomi Stricklin of Olathe; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Mike loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles plus hunting and fishing. He was a paraprofessional in the Paola school district and was instrumental in many students finishing high school and receiving their diplomas. He also worked in heating and air, lawn care and overall handyman for many years. Because of his love for God and people, he wrote many poems to express his appreciation.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Nardin Methodist Church, Nardin, Okla. Visitation will start at 11:30 am at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Nardin, Okla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
