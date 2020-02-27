Mary Alice (Doepke) Lassman 1925-2020

Mary Alice (Doepke) Lassman, 94, of Chanute, KS passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute, KS. Mary Alice was born on August 18, 1925 in Humboldt, KS to Walter Lewis and Martha (Krone) Doepke. Mary Alice attended Cottage Grove Elementary County School during the depression and excelled to graduate from Humboldt High School in 1943. With WWII happening, she pursued nurses training in Parsons, KS, preparing to be an army nurse. She graduated with her nursing degree and married her high school love, Irvin Lassman, on June 9, 1946 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. For their honeymoon, they followed the wheat harvest from Kansas to the Dakotas.
Upon returning from their initial adventure, Mary Alice and Irvin settled down in the Humboldt and Chanute area. Mary worked as a nurse at Johnson Hospital, Ashley Clinic and Neosho Memorial Hospital. She was involved with 4-H, Ladies’ Circle at Zion Lutheran Church and multiple civic organizations. She spent many days farming with her husband, Irvin.They enjoyed many vacations exploring the United States from coast to coast.
Mary is survived by her husband, Irvin, of the home after 74 years of marriage; Daughter Diane Taylor of Topeka, KS and husband, Dave, and their daughter Sarah and husband, Brad Boyer, with kids Lilly and Brady and son Christopher and wife, Vinecia Haugsness, and children Zoey, Cadee and Cannon; Son Kenneth Lassmann of Chanute and children James, Aaron and Anna; Daughter Lynda passed in 2002 and had a son Jonathan Hildebrand. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Doepke, Sisters Elinor Doepke, Irma Hanson and Elna Bomberger, Brother Glenn Doepke, and an infant brother. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home on 101 N. Highland in Chanute. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Chanute, KS. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, KS.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Scholarship Fund of Neosho Memorial Medical Center or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
