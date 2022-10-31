Michael R. Bailey passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 in Riverside County, California. Michael (Mike) was the youngest son of the late Marion and Charlene Bailey of Chanute, Kansas.
Mike was born in Chanute on November 15, 1972 and graduated from Chanute Senior High School in 1991. Mike had an accomplished 25-year career in golf course management in Nevada and California.
Mike is survived by his wife, Martha Bailey, of California; his daughter, Alexis (Lexi) Bonds of Arizona; his son, Adam Bailey of California; his brother Scott and wife, Nanette, and family; his brother Monty and wife, Tina, and family.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
