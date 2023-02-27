Brittany Avery-Hoisington left this world on February 2, 2023 to join friends and family in celebration in the Kingdom of Heaven. Brittany was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 24, 1989, spent her childhood in Chanute, Kansas, graduated from Gainesville, Fla., High School, and attended the University of Florida.
Brittany loved music, her family, her friends and above all: helping people. Brittany lit up every room and lifted up all people in every circumstance.
Brittany is survived by her mother, Candice; father, Drew; sister, Courtney; brother-in-law, Michael, many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and her beloved dog Lola.
A Celebration of Life was previously held in Gainesville for her immediate family and Florida friends. A Memorial will be held on Friday, March 10 at 3 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 202 S Lincoln Ave., Chanute.
Commented