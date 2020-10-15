Phyllis E. Crissey, 68, of Chanute, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. Phyllis was born on May 29, 1952 in Peachland, N.C., the daughter of Ollen G. Vest and Elsie Inez Daniels.
Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Charles Crissey, on September 28, 1969. They had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Phyllis was a homemaker, pastor’s wife, and prayer warrior. She loved people, especially her church family. In her spare time she enjoyed volunteering at the hospital and visiting the residents of Guest Homes. Her greatest passion in life was being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Including her husband Charles, Phyllis is survived by: Children: Tonia Hankins and husband, George, of Trappe, PA, Daniel Crissey and wife, Andrea, of Clinton, NY, Stephen Crissey of Milner, GA; Siblings: Robert Howard Deese of Baltimore, Vanessa Jones of Fayetteville, NC, Theresa Petrecca of Baltimore; Five Grandchildren: Sinéad, Eliana, Lilian, Lucas and Kaydence.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, children Elaine Marie and Hope Charlene Crissey, and two brothers, Danny and Jimmy Deese.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 am at the Healing Center Church of God in Chanute. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date at the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Marriottsville, MD. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Memorials have been suggested to the family to help defray cost and may be mailed or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
