Harold Dunning passed away December 22, 2022, in Edmond, Oklahoma after a long battle with dementia. He was born in March 29, 1942 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, along with his twin sister Carolyn, and lived most of his life in Kansas. Harold and his wife Kay moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near family in 2018.
He graduated high school in Hoisington, Kansas in 1960, and college at Pittsburg State University with a Bachelors and Master’s degree in industrial arts education in 1965. His first 5 years of teaching were in Missouri: Lebanon, Otterville, Prairie Home. He moved to Erie, Kansas in 1971 and taught there until his retirement in 1999. He taught generations of Erie students in shop, woodworking and drafting. Other roles included school bus driving, taught summer Driver’s Education, and coached football, golf, basketball, and baseball. Harold loved being involved in the community. He taught Hunters Safety Education, volunteered as an EMT for the local ambulance, held local and district offices for Jaycees, golf
course member and volunteer and was a member of the Methodist Church. He assisted with many Bean Day events, including the 5K run or lining up of the parade entries. As an active member of the Erie Booster Club, he oversaw the shooting of the cannon when touchdowns were scored at the high school football games. He was active in the Erie Investment club until his move to Oklahoma, serving as president many years. He had a special passion for the survival of the golf course in Erie, Kansas.
Harold had a wide range of hobbies, starting with sports. Whether coaching, watching or participating; he was drawn to sporting activities. He pitched years of fastpitch softball and played golf. When not golfing, he would watch whatever sport was in season. Being a Die Hard Chicago Cubs fan, he attended several games over the years. Having a green thumb and a big garden, he enjoyed freshly picked produce and planted a large area of sweetcorn, giving much of the excess away. Harold enjoyed hunting game birds in the Winter with his bird dogs: dove, quail, and pheasant. And lastly, he had a soft spot for dogs and cats. Aiding pregnant dogs, puppies, and the dumped dogs and cats of the world with love and care to all.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Roger Icen and Dottie Annabelle Rawdon Dunning, and a brother Donald Dunning. He is survived by his wife Kay Dunning, and two children Dotty Willis(Brad) of Edmond, Oklahoma and Steve Dunning of Olathe, Kansas. Five grandchildren: Madelyn Cloud(Cooper), Garrett Willis, Andrew Dunning, Trevor and Tristan Dunning (Twins). Harold has a twin sister Carolyn Teske(Leon) of Boca Raton, Florida and Pat Young(Don) of Gardner, Kansas. He has many nieces and nephews that were special to him.
A celebration of life will be held at The Federated Church in Erie, Kansas March 25, 2023 at 11 am. The family will receive friends at 10 am prior to the Service.
Memorials suggested to the Prairie Ridge Golf Course of Erie, Kansas @ 15900 Hwy 59 Erie, KS 66733 or mail to Kay Dunning 2013 Manchester Drive Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.