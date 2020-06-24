PITTSBURG, Mo. — Peggy Lou Jobe, 78, of Pittsburg, Missouri, met with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. At the time of her death, she was doing what she loved. Her death was unexpected.
Peggy was born on April 22, 1942, in Erie the daughter of Louis Lydick and Anita Ellen Wooster Edwards. She was a graduate of Erie High School.
On Sept. 17, 1959, she married Donnie Eugene Jobe in Erie. He survives at home.
Peggy enjoyed outdoor life, including fishing, hunting, farming and gardening. In addition, she was an avid seamstress, painter and crafter. She loved spending time with her family.
She was a member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana, Missouri, where she was a member of the choir. She was also a member of the Pomme de Terre Community Choir.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donnie; a daughter, Teri Jobe Rakes (Rick Bell) of Pittsburg, Missouri; two sons, Randy Jobe (Sue) of Parsons and Rodney Jobe (Brenda) of Divide, Colorado; a sister, Rita Sexton of Buffalo, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Dorles Edwards of Parsons and Mary Lou Hill (Robert) of Coal City, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Eugene Jobe, on June 6, 1961; and her brother, Gene Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am July 7 at Prairie Chapel, 20414 Highway 65, Urbana, Missouri, 65767, with a celebration of life service following at 11 am. Burial will be at a later date in Erie.
The family suggests memorials to the church. They can be mailed to the address listed above.
Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home in Wheatland, Missouri, is in charge of the arrangements.
