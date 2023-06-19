GARNETT — Jay Waltermire, 78, of Garnett passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.
Jay was born April 19, 1945, on the family farm near Stark. He was the fourth of four children born to Worth W. and Jessie (Johnson) Waltermire. Growing up on a farm between Erie and Chanute, Jay attended country grade schools, graduating from Erie High School in 1963. He then completed his education at Wichita Technical Institute in 1966.
On Aug. 14, 1966, he married Rita Kay Ostrander in Chanute. They became the parents of two children, Stacy Jo, born in 1973, and Justin Scott, born in 1975.
Jay is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Rita, of the home; a daughter, Stacy Gwin and husband, Greg, of Garnett; a son, Justin Waltermire and wife, Rachel, of Chanute; two granddaughters, Adrian Gwin and Emma Waltermire; a grandson, Nathan Gwin; three sisters-in-law, Judy Waltermire, Peggy Forbes and Emily Guentert and husband, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack H. Waltermire; two sisters, Trula Finley and Treva Mears; four brothers-in-law, Don Mears, Jim Finley, Donald J. Lee and Duane Forbes; and two nieces, Sherri Mears and Brenda Forbes.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Christian Church in Garnett. Jay’s family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials in his name may be made to the Mem-Erie Historical Museum in Erie or the First Christian Church in Garnett and be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.