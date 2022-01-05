Mary Frances Knapp, 90, of Chanute passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Mary was born on June 18, 1931 to George and Katherine (Moss) Palen. January 30, 1949 Mary married Marvin E. Knapp. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2002.
Mary worked in her parents store Palen’s Grocery for many years before it closed in 1968. She then worked for USD 413 at Roosevelt school for 20 years. Mary lived her entire life in Chanute. She enjoyed morning coffee with her friends and family gatherings at the holidays. Her grandchildren gave her great joy.
She is survived by her son Bill Knapp and his wife, Susan; Five Grandchildren, Casey Godinez and husband, Matt, Adam Sluder and wife, Jessica, Mark Knapp and Hailey Carter, Laura Slocum and husband, Chris, Levi Knapp and Tiffany Sprague. She also had 10 great grandchildren, Brock and Isabella Godinez, Adam and Kiera Slocum, Braden Tomlinson, Hannah Williams, Landon and Bentley Knapp, Addison and Anakin Sluder. Mary is also survived by sister-in-law Nina Brock and husband, Dean, and family, Deana and Jeff Miller and son Brock, Lauryn and Tyler AraSmith and sons Gauge and Clay, Jamie and Steve Craig and son Colin.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Keith and George (Butch) Palen and a sister Georgia Kay.
Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at the church at 10 am located at 202 S Lincoln Ave. Chanute. The family will receive visitors at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720 Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6-7:30 pm. Memorials have been suggested to the First United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 67720.
