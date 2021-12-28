Loren William Wright, born June 1, 1936, to Merle and Laura (Robinson) Wright passed peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.
Loren graduated from Alexander High School, Alexander, Kansas, in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Seltmann, on September 4, 1955. They had three children, Robin, Wanda and Bradley.
Loren worked from an early age going on custom cutting crews starting when he was 14. He worked at the Acme Brick Plant in Hoisington, Kansas, after high school until he returned to work as a hired hand for Clyde Bryant and farmed his mother’s ground on the weekends. He was given the chance to farm full time by EJ Spomer and eventually farmed all the ground for the Spomers. Phyllis and Loren moved to the Spomer home place in 1960 and lived there until moving to Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, in December 2018.
Loren was known for his hard work. Loren fed cattle for Clyde seven days a week by scooping ensilage into and out of a truck. He built his own corrals and designed his load out pens. Loren learned to fly in 1965 and purchased his first plane in 1968. He flew to check cattle and observe his fields. He earned his instrument rating in 1999 at the age of 63.
Loren was adventurous and had several hobbies he tried to fit into his busy schedule of farming. He enjoyed racing go-carts when young and cars when older and learned to snow ski and water ski. He loved traveling to Mexico and Panama with his brother Duane. He joined a flying club and once flew his own plane to Alaska.
Loren is survived by his wife, Phyllis Wright, La Crosse; daughter, Wanda and husband, John Gard, Chanute; son, Bradley Wright, Great Bend; son-in-law, Todd Misegadis, Rush Center; grandchildren, Jason Misegadis, and wife, Danielle, Wichita, Jarren Gard, and wife, Meredith, Overland Park, and Taylor and husband, Devon Crabtree, Chanute; and great-grandchildren, Chellsea Misegadis, Hailey Misegadis, Emelia Misegadis, Lennox Gard and Watson Crabtree.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean Wright and Duane Wright, and daughter, Robin Misegadis.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse. Graveside service will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:30 pm at the Alexander Cemetery, Alexander, Kansas, with the Reverend Kathy Bannister officiating. Interment will be in the Alexander Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to Sunflower Diversified Services, Great Bend, or Locust Grove Village, La Crosse. Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.janousekfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Ks 67548, 785/222-2517.
