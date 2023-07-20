On Monday, July 17, 2023, at the home of his son Todd Johnson in Lenexa, we said goodbye to a remarkable man, Patrick A. "Pat" Johnson. A dedicated farmer and stockman, Pat, 78, was born on June 12, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas, to Wayne and Virginia (Slater) Johnson. His journey through life was filled with love, hard work, and a passion for his family, friends, and the community he called home.
Growing up on the family farm, Pat cherished the rural life from an early age. He attended Erie schools and graduated from Erie High School in 1963. Continuing his education, Pat joined the Sigma Chi fraternity while studying Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University, earning his bachelor's degree in 1968.
Returning to rural Erie, Pat embraced the family farming legacy and worked evenings at his father's gas station, 59 Truck Stop. But his ambitions knew no bounds, and he ventured into many diverse agricultural endeavors. Over the years, Pat expanded his farming operation, acquiring more land and leases. Not content with just growing crops and raising cattle, he became a sales representative for Pioneer Seed as well as a certified crop consultant. He also owned a grain elevator, and even ventured into the crop dusting business.
When the 1980s brought challenging times for farming, Pat's forward-thinking approach led him to add specialty crops like flowers, pumpkins, Indian corn, and sorghum to his operation. He proudly supplied sorghum and fall decorations to Silver Dollar City and Shepherd of The Hills in Branson.
Yet, even amidst his busy career, Pat always made time for the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, he particularly loved deer hunting and ventured on several thrilling Elk hunts in Colorado. Pat's commitment to his community was evident in his roles as a board member of the Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative and Rural Water Board No. 3.
Above all, Pat cherished his family. On August 1, 1965, he married the love of his life, Julia "Julie" Taylor, at the First Christian Church in Erie, and their love endured throughout the years. Julie survives him, along with their son, Todd Johnson, and his husband, Daniel Estrada of Lenexa, who were a source of immense joy and pride for Pat. He adored his grandchildren, Garrett Johnson of Overland Park, Jenna Johnson and her husband, Reid Bruce of Lenexa, Dr. Lauren Torrey and her husband, Connor of Little Rock, AR, and Lora Rose Buntin of Glencoe, OK. Pat is also survived by his sister, Sharon Stirewalt of Chanute, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Robin Buntin, on December 3, 2003.
Pat had an adventurous spirit that took him all around the globe, and he eagerly instilled this love for exploration in all of his kids and grandkids. A lifelong learner, Pat always emphasized the importance of reading and expanding one's horizons. You could always find a new book and a sudoku puzzle next to his favorite chair, a testament to his curious mind and thirst for knowledge. Pat was also well-known for his great sense of humor, and he could effortlessly lighten the mood and bring smiles to the faces of everyone around him with a mischievous prank or playful tease.
A true pillar of the community, Pat’s intelligence, hard work, and drive served as an inspiration to all who knew him well. Whether he was helping his neighbors or having a coffee with friends at Pete’s, Pat's generosity, caring nature, and friendship were unmatched. As we bid farewell to Pat, we celebrate a life well-lived—a life that touched so many hearts and left a legacy of love and dedication. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. In our hearts forever, rest in peace, Pat.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Erie with Chaplain Mark Flora-Swick officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Museum, and these may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
