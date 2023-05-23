Stephen (Steve) Kimberlin, 91, passed away May 20, 2023, at Fort Scott, Kansas. He was born April 11, 1932, at Coffeyville, Kansas, and grew up helping his parents, H.W. Kimberlin and Anna Kimberlin, on a small farm near Dearing, Kansas, through his grade school years.
The family then moved to a rural LeRoy, Kansas, farm where he graduated from LeRoy High School. August 1954, he married Merridith Fundis and took over the family farm, continuing to expand his registered Herefords. They moved to rural Reading, Kansas, in 1971 while Steve finished five years at IBP, expanding his knowledge of the beef industry while maintaining his Hereford heard. Purchasing a ranch near Buffalo, Kansas, he returned to his life-long goal of improving land and livestock as he enjoyed cattle, Border Collies, Quarter, and draft horses.
Family, meeting people, laughter, and travel were important parts of his life as he maintained those in the retirement move to Chanute, Kansas. He kept his ranch connection, adding Westview Baptist Church and more friends, leaving a legacy for his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Donna Eshelman, and his sister Lois. He is survived by wife, Merridith, daughter Dana (Todd) Coltrane, son Casey (Paula) Kimberlin, son-in-law Ray Eshelem, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and brother Ray.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 pm. at Campbell Funeral Home, 310 W. Rutledge St., Yates Center, KS 66783.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 26, at 10:30 am. at the Westview Baptist Church, 1415 S Plummer Ave Chanute, KS 66720. Graveside service will be on Friday, May 26, at 3 pm. at the Quisling Cemetery, 2110 8th Rd, Le Roy, KS 66857.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers, Cookson Hills Christian School and Home, or Westview Baptist church in Chanute, and can be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO box 188, Yates Center, Kansas.”
