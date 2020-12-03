Christina Watteyne, 75, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, November 25 at her home. Christina was born December 12, 1944 in Chanute to Charles and Lola (Hays) Berry.
Christina graduated from Chanute High School in 1963. After high school she married and moved to Topeka, Kansas, where she worked in the insurance Industry. Later her family moved to the Kansas City area, where her three children were born. In 1978 her family moved to Iola, Kansas.
Later in her life she owned and operated many small businesses in Kansas, Texas, and Nebraska. In Lincoln she attended Southeast Community College and earned an associate’s degree in 2007.
After receiving her degree, she worked in the United Methodist Conference office in Lincoln until her retirement in 2012.
Christina is survived by a brother, Chuck (Becca) of Tempe, Arizona; three children: Blake (Susan) of Overland Park, Kansas, Jerrod of Lincoln, Nebraska and Kimberly (Craig) of Waverly, Nebraska; and six grandchildren: Allex, Olivia, Madeline, Hannah, Ashley and Christina.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been requested. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a memorial is planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at roperandsons.com
