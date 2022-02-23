Robert “Bob” Eugene Brotherton, Sr., passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home. Bob was born on May 13, 1941, in Joplin, Mo., the son of Victor and Dorothy Brotherton.
Bob was a people person and enjoyed long conversations. He also enjoyed using his hands with metal fab being his favorite. He spent his last days owning and operating County Line Storage in rural Vinita, Okla.
Bob passed after losing his long bout with diabetes and unexpectedly losing his wife, the love of his life. Stella Sophia Norton (Shira) Brotherton passed on Jan. 2, 2022, with pancreatic cancer. She left her children Sam and Tonya Shira of Kansas City, Mo., and Bobby Shira (deceased) of Branson, Mo., and grandson Shawn Shira.
Bob left his children Robert and Peggy Brotherton of Urbana, his granddaughters Samantha and Heather Brotherton of Portland, Ore., and Jessica Brotherton of Chanute, his great-grandchildren Stevie Widener and Tyler Brotherton of Chanute. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Brotherton.
Graveside service in Forrest Park Cemetery of Joplin, Mo. is pending due to contacting extended family.
