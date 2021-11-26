Carl Edward Cox, 72, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Carl was born on August 18, 1942 in Neosho County, Kansas, the son of Bert Alva and Lucy Gladys (Glaspy) Cox.
He went to school in Savonburg. On December 15, 1963 he married Sheila Rankin and they had two sons: Larry Dean and Shane Richard Cox. They were divorced in 1984. Larry passed away in July 2002.
Carl was an auto-mechanic for his entire adult life. He worked at Ellis Dodge from 1962-1979 when he, Mort Cox and Tom Fulton bought the business and it became North Lincoln Auto. Carl was baptized at Grant Avenue Baptist Church in April of 1980.
Carl is survived by:
His son: Shane Cox; Two Grandchildren: Jim Cox, Jolene Hair; One Great-Granddaughter; Two Sisters: Betty Trumbull, JoAnn Wise; Brother: Billy Cox; many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, half-brothers: Earl Cox, Jim Cox, Russell “Don” Cox, Marion Justus, and half-sisters: Margaret Driscoll, Evelyn Mintz and Mary Kent.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Chanute Nazarene Church at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Colfax Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
