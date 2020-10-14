Lucio (Lou) DeLaTorre, 75, of Chanute, KS passed away at KU medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Lou was born to Pablo and Lucia (Bonilla) DeLaTorre on July 1, 1945 in Chanute, KS.
He graduated Chanute High School in 1964, and then attended Neosho County Community College and California College of Health Science.
Lou was a police officer for the City of Chanute Police department from 1968 until 1990. He also worked at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center as an EMT and in 1980 as a Respiratory Therapist and retired from Coffey County Hospital in 2013.
Lou was a member of the Fiesta Committee, Fraternal Order of Police of Chanute, Elks and VFW. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Lou enjoyed playing pool, fishing, hunting, coaching, and watching football.
Lou is survived by: son, Mark DeLaTorre of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Brenda DeLaTorre (Keith Bockover) of Chanute KS, Shannon Martin (Chris) of Gardner, KS, Gina Perez of Parsons, KS; companion of many years Melinda Pattinson; and two grandsons, Derek, and Noah.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Manuel Lopez, Henry Lopez, Roman DeLaTorre, Rudy DeLaTorre, Reyes (Shorty) Bonilla, and three sisters: Esther Lira, Teresa Schultz, and Rachel Aguilar.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Rosary being held at 10 am prior to Funeral Mass.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will have a limited capacity. (Face coverings are recommended).
Interment will take place a St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial remembrances are requested to the Kidney Foundation or Castaway Animal Shelter and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Livestreaming of the service will be offered through St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for those who wish to view the service on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Facebook page or youtube.com
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.