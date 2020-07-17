Pamela K. Young of Abilene, KS passed away on July 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born July 19, 1959 in Roswell, New Mexico; the oldest daughter of Everett and Joyce Underwood and the oldest of 5 siblings.
Pamela spent her childhood days growing up in her hometown, Urbana, KS, then Chanute, KS where she married the late Lloyd M. Carpenter. They had two children and later divorced. She then married Leo N. Young on March 29, 2002; he survives.
Pamela worked as a seamstress most of her life. She loved sewing and was always crafty with a machine. Bingo was her favorite pastime as well as gardening and cooking. Spending time with her grandkids was her most cherished thing to do. She had the most unforgettable laugh that will be remembered for a lifetime.
Including her husband, Leo, Pamela is survived by two children:
Rebecca Carpenter and husband, Russell, of Chanute, KS, Jacob Carpenter and wife, Crystal, of Humboldt, KS; Siblings: Donna Burns and husband, Randall, of Abilene, KS, Cheryl George and husband, Ken, of Sheldon, MO, Judy Fulps and husband, Gary, of Urbana, KS, Everett Underwood of Joplin, MO; Five grandchildren: Mariah, Jaliyah, Aiden, Ethan, and Haylen all of Chanute, KS;
Eleven nieces and nephews.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Joyce Underwood and sister Vikki Allison.
Memorial Services will be held at Countryside Funeral Home on July 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Chanute, KS
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.