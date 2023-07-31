Gary Lee Taylor, 78, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 28, 2023. Gary was born on July 15, 1945, in Chanute, the only child of Willis Francis and Flossie (Turner) Taylor.
Gary grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1963. On May 16, 1964, Gary married the love of his life Linda Jane Wiggans at United Brethren Church in Chanute, she survives at home. Gary and Linda were blessed two boys Todd and Brian.
In 1968, Gary along with his business partner Jerry Whitworth started Custom Campers and they would be in business together for 31 years. With being the owner of a camper manufacturer, Gary loved to come home from work on Friday and take the family on a spur of the moment camping trip. The family took hundreds of camping trips and after his retirement, Gary would go on trips with Linda, with their favorite spot being Branson. He also had a boat at Table Rock Lake that he named “Good Luck To Ya” which was his favorite phrase to say as he ended a conversation with anyone he talked to.
Gary’s favorite things to do besides traveling were to go boating, watching football, KU basketball, and NASCAR. Gary also made sure that he did not miss a single sporting event that his grandchildren participated in.
If you were to ask Gary what he was most proud of, he would always say it was his sons Todd and Brian who he called his prized possessions, his granddaughters, or little darlings as he referred to them as, and his double cousins that were like sisters that he referred to as his big darlings.
Gary was very well liked by all his employees and he always treated his employees with the same amount of respect of as they showed to him.
Gary and Linda were members of First United Methodist Church and tried to be as active in the church as possible, as long as their health allowed them.
Gary will always be remembered as a witty, fun-loving, ornery happy camper. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda Taylor of Chanute, sons Todd Taylor and his wife Jennifer of Chanute and Brian Taylor of Chanute, two granddaughters Ashley and Haley, five great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Chanute with burial to immediately follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to First United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented