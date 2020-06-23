Larry R. Dennis, 73, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. Larry was born on August 23, 1946 in Chanute, KS the son of Omer Ray and Leora Caroline (Uthmann) Dennis.
After high school, Larry joined the US Army National Guards. He worked for Harry Byers and Sons for 21 years then worked for the City of Chanute as the water plant operator and mechanic for 20 more years.
On February 2, 1965 Larry married Jewell K. Welch. Larry and Jewell have been married for 55 years and she survives at their home. Larry enjoyed fishing and camping, building race cars and playing dominos.
Including his wife, Jewell, Larry is survived by:
3 Daughters: Sherry L. Nesbitt and husband, Rick, of Chanute, KS, Christina M. Odell and boyfriend Dean Westendorf of Chanute, KS, Jennifer L. Taylor and wife, Maggie, of Kansas City, MO; 1 Brother: Loren Dennis and wife, Colleen, of Chanute, KS; 2 Sisters: Beverly Hole and husband, Charlie, of Chanute, KS, Bonnie Townsend of Chanute, KS;
7 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister Betty Sawvill and one nephew.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be holding a private service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am at the Westview Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome at graveside but we ask that you please wear masks. There will be no visitation. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
