Dolores J Olson Wortman died May 5, 2020. She was born December 20 1930 to L.K. Olson and Nina L (Shaw) Olson at Galesburg, Kansas. She was preceded in death by husband, C.J. (Bus) Wortman in 2004, her parents and two nephews. They were married June 12, 1951 and spent 53 years together.
Surrvors are daughter Debra A. and son-in-law Terry Emanuel, granddaughter Tara A., grandson Carl Emanuel and granddaughter-in-law Tori Walker, great-granddaughter T. Marie and many family and friends.
D.J Wortman wishes were to not to have a funeral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.