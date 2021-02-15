Annette Louise McMurray, 47, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home. Annette was born October 11, 1973 in O’Leary, Ohio, the daughter of Roxanne Swartz-Diedrich.
On February 18, 2004, Annette married Patrick M. McMurray and they made their home in Chanute, KS. Annette was very outgoing, and had a contagious smile. She enjoyed helping friends and supported the Epileptic Foundation as she herself battled epilepsy.
Annette showed her family what it meant to be loved, and was known as “mom” to many of her friend’s children.
Including her husband, Patrick, Annette is survived by: Daughter: Gabrielle Swartz of Chanute; Stepchildren: Liberty Jones, Gage Jones both of Georgia, Johnathan Reush of Cherryvale, KS and Katana Reush of Parsons, KS; Siblings: Tammy Swartz, John Starkloff, William Starkloff.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at noon at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to American Epilepsy Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
