Rose Zita Stierwalt, 80, of Pittsburg, passed away at 2:42 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Via Christi Village.
She was born June 22, 1942 at Humboldt, Kansas to William Harold and Alean Katherine (Slife) Shults.
On June 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Dean Stierwalt in Erie, Kansas. No matter what time of day or night, she was always with Bob during his towing business. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2008.
Mrs. Stierwalt was a homemaker and also worked as a Home Health Aide for families in their home.
One of her proudest accomplishments was receiving her GED at the age of 60. She also loved to bowl and crochet and you could always find her at every activity her grandkids were involved in.
Survivors include two sons, Mike (Donna) Stierwalt of Augusta, Kansas and Randy (Dana) Stierwalt of Neodesha, Kansas; two daughters, Misty (Mike) Franklin of Girard, Kansas and Wendy (Dave) Wade of Buffalo, Kansas; two brothers, Charlie Shults of Chanute, Kansas and Ralph Shults of Humboldt, Kansas; four sisters, Reba Stewart of Iola, Kansas, Rita Myers of Humboldt, Kansas, Darlean Totman of Chanute, Kansas, and Mary Craig of Humboldt, Kansas; twenty-one grandchildren, Mike (Megan) Stierwalt, Jr., Miranda (José) Comacho, Madison (Matthew) Arms, Austan Bever, Jordan Bever, Logan (Jessica) Franklin, Zachary (Alli) Franklin, Lauren (Bridger) Denefrio, Paige Wade, Payton (Dakota) Carter, Kayla Wade, Kinlee Wade, Luke Wade, Noah Wade, Kaleb and Kallee Franklin, Brenna Stierwalt and Samuel Stierwalt, Kyra and Kimber; and 14 great-grandchildren, Sadie Stierwalt, Aaliyah and Sophia Comacho, Easton and Elliot Franklin, Tempest Denefrio, Keplyn and Bentlie Zook, Israa Underwood, Elizabeth and Lillian Arms, Evelyn and Auggie Stierwalt, and Talon Franklin (due in May).
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Viola Powers.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday (January 15th) at the Brenner Mortuary. A Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Urbana Cemetery, west of Erie, Kansas. The family requests memorial donations be made to Ronald McDonald House. These may be left or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.