Andy Babcock of Chanute, KS passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK at Jane Phillips Medical Center. Andy was born on August 14, 1973 in Chanute, KS the son of Robert and Lois (Barnhart) Babcock. Andy graduated from Chanute High School in the Class of 1992 and then attended Fort Scott Community College, NCCC and PSU. Andy worked for Schell Electronics in Chanute for 23 years.
Andy was married to Amy (Plain) Babcock of Pittsburg in 1998 and they later divorced. Andy participated in and was always an avid sports enthusiast. He was a faithful fan of the KC Chiefs and KC Royals. He participated in Chanute Rec Softball and USBC Bowling League many years as well as a pool league in more recent years. Andy was a member of the Sons of American Legion and spent many hours supporting the Legion Baseball Team in which he and his son both played for many years.
Including his fiance’ Kim Longpine of their home, Andy is survived by: Children: Earon Babcock of Galena, KS, Drew and Clay Babcock of Columbus, KS; Stepchildren: Amanda (Zach) Wheeler of Girard, KS, Mitch Longpine of Girard, KS; Parents: Robert and Lois Babcock of Chanute, KS; Sister: Jana (Scotty) Gober of Erie, KS.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home, with cremation to follow and no further services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Baseball League of Chanute and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
