Lance E. Ballard, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Iola, Chanute, and Kansas City, was found in his home on December 29, 2021. Also known as Lancer, Dudster, Piqua Fats, or Pops, he was fond of nicknames, granting them liberally to friends and family. He leaves behind his brother, Seldon, his son, Mark, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimm and Jim, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many extended relatives. Over the years, Lance loved and lost many times, but the most significant loss was his youngest son, Michael, who died in an accident in 1983.
Lance spent the bulk of his work life in the oil patch. As the vagaries of oil prices and production waxed and waned, he rode those waves for decades. Like the gold prospectors in his favorite Robert Service poetry, Lance saw his business and the hunt for black gold as a grand adventure.
Throughout his life, Lance worked hard and played hard. He was a charmer, quick with a joke or limerick. An avid golfer, he has played courses all over. He traveled to hunt, fish, and hang out with friends. He rode his motorcycle around the country and around Venice with his beloved dog, Blossom, in her pink goggles. Many a day ended with him raising a glass with his friends!
Those interested in fondly toasting his memory may join together at The Diamond Corner Bar in Venice, Fla. on January 29 from 4-7 pm or at Flint Oak Hunting Lodge in Fall River, (reservations@flintoak.com 620 658-4401) on April 2 to shoot clays and share stories. Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County https://www.hssc.org/give/tributes
