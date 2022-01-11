Kathleen DeCoster-Matlock, 64, of Coffeyville passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Kathleen was born on October 12, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William and Patricia (Boardman) DeCoster.
Kathleen was raised in Chanute and attended the local schools.
As a young woman, Kathleen participated in the Miss Kansas pageant and was the second-runner up. In her spare time, Kathleen loved to ride horses, go to rodeos, loved to color, spend time with her family at the holidays, watch wrestling on TV, go camping, and to go shopping.
Kathleen is survived by:
Her Son: Robert D. Matlock; Her Daughter: Heather Large; Three Brothers: Tom DeCoster, Dale DeCoster and his wife, Suzy, Bob DeCoster; Two Sisters: Yvonne Cummings and her husband, Kenneth, Pamela Briley; Grandchildren: Danielle Matlock, Alexander Matlock, Tyler Stoldt and his wife, Miki, Dakota Stoldt, Sadie Stoldt, Mason Stoldt, Gracie Stoldt; Great-Grandchildren: Conrad Stoldt, Oaklie Holmgren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father William DeCoster, her mother Patricia Briley, and stepfather Don Briley.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
