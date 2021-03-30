Deborah K. (Curtis) Jenkins passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 in Topeka, KS.Deborah was born April 24, 1952 in Wellington, KS to John L. Curtis and Joan (Toon) Curtis. She grew up in Chanute, Kansas and graduated from Chanute High School in 1970.
After graduating, Deborah attended NCCC School of Nursing and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She enlisted in the U.S. Army serving as a nurse for several years. She then continued her career in nursing with several metropolitan hospitals.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; John L. and Joan Curtis, her brothers; John Michael Curtis, Jeffrey Lynn Curtis, and her nephew.
Deborah is survived by her husband; Steve Jenkins of Topeka, one brother; Logan Curtis, Chanute, and sister, Annie Keenan, Chanute, and their spouses, along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.