Cleo Evelyn Summervill, 86, of Chanute passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her daughter’s home. Cleo was born on February 8, 1934 in Jetmore, KS the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Griffin) Kittle.
Cleo was a graduate of Cimarron High School. On December 31, 1952 she married Arnold Summervill in Long Beach, Calif. Cleo and Arnold were married for almost 58 years until his death of November 24, 2010.
Cleo was a member of the Big Creek United Methodist Church, and she was very active in the community. She served two terms on the Chanute School Board as President, a member of the PTA, and was an instructor for the local 4-H. Cleo was a seamstress, and loved making quilts and other items for family and friends. While raising her children, she also enjoyed working in her garden, cooking and flowers. Cleo and Arnold spent many years square dancing and she also volunteered at the Hospital Gift Shop. Most importantly, she loved her family immensely and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow.
Cleo is survived by:
Children: Michael Summervill and wife, Pat, of Chanute, KS, Gloria Ruggles and husband, Kendal, of Chanute, KS, Linda Summervill of Wichita, KS, Evelyn Jones and husband, Carl, of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Martha Sapp of Canada, Bob Kittle of Lebanon, IL, Marilyn Russell of Saucier, MS; 7 Grandchildren; 2 StepGrandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold. Son Kerry Summervill, grandson Christopher Ruggles, Brothers Bill and Glenn Kittle and Sister Helen Wallace.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Big Creek UMC, east of Chanute. Due to COVID-19 restrictions inside seating is limited, with outside seating available. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute USD 413 Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
