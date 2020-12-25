Bonnie Gae (Funk) Jensen, 74, went to be with our Lord at 8:14 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
She was born December 15, 1945, at Long Island, New York, to Lester Funk and Julia (Abbott) Funk. Shemarried Dale Jensen in 1954 and he preceded her in death. Dale was in the United States Air Force and their family spent many three-year assignments internationally, including two times in Germany.
Bonnie obtained A.S., B.A. and M.S. degrees and was a Certified Tax Preparer and lived on Long Island, New York, and in California before retiring to Kansas.
On her mother’s side Bonnie was descended from six Mayflower families who survived the Pilgrims Landing 400 years ago. She was an active member of the Stark United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, E.B. Jensen and his two sons and her adopted daughter, Stephanie and her family. She also had an adopted sister, Madeline Large and husband, Bruce.
Bonnie is one of six Funk daughters, Fay Hope Cusick, Leslie Ann Lawrence (deceased), Kara Lee Lawruk (deceased), Terri Lynn Mecca and Cindee Rae Ewell.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Julia Hope Jensen.
The graveside service will be at 2 pm Wednesday at Mr. Moriah Cemetery, with the Rev. Susan Cole officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, north of Stark.
Memorials are suggested to the Stark United Methodist Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
