Donna Louise (Shoemaker) McCammon, 78, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Villa Saint Francis Care Facility.
Donna was born on March 16, 1943 in Wichita, KS, the eldest daughter of Donald and Mildred Shoemaker. Donna spent the majority of her formative years in Chanute, KS, where she was a member of the Chanute Blue Comets marching band and graduated from Chanute High School in 1961. Donna received her Bachelor of Science degree from Baker University on May 19, 1991 and was an active member of the Baker University Lambda chapter of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She was also an active member of the Church of the Resurrection, Overland Park, KS, formerly Valley View United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed doing the sound for services. She loved celebrating holidays and milestones with friends and family, often dressing up in a festive or humorous costume. She was an encouraging mother supporting her sons’ participation in baseball and basketball games during the 1970s and 1980s. She was also an avid University of Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan. She was proud of the fact that she worked for the Hallmark Card store in Crown Center in the early 1980s. She was passionate about her work as a Johnson County Adult Education volunteer tutor.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mildred and Donald Shoemaker. She is survived by her two sons, Ryan C. (Dana) McCammon of Cheyenne, WY, and Taylor (Joy) McCammon of Beaverton, OR. She is also survived by her former husband, Stephen F. McCammon of Sherwood, OR her sisters, Sue (Carl) Robinson of Montgomery, AL, Kay Shoemaker of Independence, KS, and Anna Beth Shoemaker of Shawnee, KS, and by her nephews and niece, Sam Robinson, Brad Shoemaker, and Katie Robinson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park.
A memorial service for Donna will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Church of the Resurrection located at 8412 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS.
