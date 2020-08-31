Melva Irene Hudson 1930-2020
Melva Irene Hudson, 89, formerly of Erie passed from earth to heaven at 8:56 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020. She had lived with her family at rural Thayer since June 30, 2020 after leaving Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul, KS due to COVID-19 restrictions and the inability to have visitors. Melva was so happy to be daily surrounded by, cared for, and visited by her friends and family members. She was a true TREASURE in the home. She was also a MAGNET and she drew her family together.
Melva was born December 3, 1930 in Chanute, Kansas to Orval Kenneth and Hattie Olive Swaney. She was the fourth of seven children.
Melva attended Chanute schools and graduated from high school in 1948. She earned a two-year associate degree from Chanute’s Neosho County Junior College in 1950, a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from The Kansas State Teachers College in 1955, and a Master of Science degree from the Kansas State College of Pittsburg in 1971. She taught at Geneseo, KS; Humboldt, KS (Austin School in a boxcar); Parsons, KS (Garfield School the first two years the current building was open); Erie, KS (CUSD# 101); and St. Paul, KS (CUSD # 101). She retired in 1993. Melva continued to substitute teach for Erie, St. Paul, Thayer, and Parsons through 2012. Melva taught over 50 years (teaching and substituting combined) 34 of which were at St. Paul.
In 1955, while working in Parsons, she met her future husband through a co-worker. They had their first date on April 1, 1955. He proposed to her the day she earned her BS of ED degree, June 2, 1955. They were married on August 16, 1955. Tom and Melva lived in Parsons for one year after they were married, but because Tom worked nights they decided to move to Erie and raise their family. They had three children, Tommy, Charlotte, and Susan. Tom and Melva were married just days short of 64 years when he passed last year on July 19, 2019.
Melva was creative, talented, thoughtful, generous, and kind. Melva loved the Lord and trained her children by example that Jesus was not only her Savior, but also her Lord. She found her greatest joy in meeting the need or desire of others. Melva did not (nor would she allow) people to talk negatively about others. She “looked beyond their fault and saw their need.” She encouraged her children in word and deed to forgive and not hold grudges. Melva loved sewing, making unique crafts, baking cookies, playing the piano and violin, and entertaining family and friends. Her home was always open, and everyone was invited. Melva personally made “special” blankets and award-winning embroidered pillowcases for her family members. She made dolls, pillows, and toys. She was instrumental in making things special. She started the special “money jar” tradition at Christmas. Every unmarried grandkid could grab the biggest handful of money they could hold out of a wide-mouthed money jar. She let the little ones grab extra handfuls. Even after married, the grandkids did it “just for fun” to see how much they could get in one handful. She was known for her kind heart, sparkly eyes, and beautiful smile. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a genuine “treasure” and she has left her fingerprint upon the lives of many people. She will be missed.
Melva was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Thomas Hudson; her parents, Orval Kenneth and Hattie Olive Swaney; her siblings, Kenneth, Harold, William, Mary, and Orval Swaney; her in-law siblings, Irvin Asher, Joann Swaney, Norman Hudson, and Jack Spence; her niece and nephews, Harold Asher, Carol Swaney, Rick Hudson, and Larry Kyle. We can only imagine the wonderful family reunion she is enjoying now in heaven.
She is survived by her son, Tom Hudson (Carol) and their family Pattie Brewer (AJ), Arianna, Nadia, Felicity, Will; Mary; Danny; her daughter Charlotte Kephart (Jeff) and their family Amanda Cavaness (Josh), Audrey, Jefrey; Josiah Kephart (Mandy), Jeremiah, Jackson, Jason, Aurora; Isaiah Kephart (Whitney), Emily, Lauren; her daughter Susan Morris (Alan) and their family (Clinton Morris (Kristen) Quinley; Austin Morris (Kimber), Adalyn, Gracen, Dylan; her sister Thelma Asher; her sisters-in-law Cora Swaney, Marlene Swaney, Joyce Hudson, Marie Long, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Erie Baptist Church with the Reverend Danny Flippo and Pastor Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, where friends may call after 9 Wednesday morning. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Baptist church and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
