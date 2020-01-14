Lillian Maxine “Mac” Wilson, 96, of Chanute, KS passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Chanute, KS. Mac was born on February 4, 1923 in Chanute, KS the daughter of James and Ethel (Butler) Petty. On June 29, 1942, she married Cloyd L. Wilson and he preceded her in death.
Mac enjoyed being around people and helping anyone that was in need. She had many friends and enjoyed spending time visiting with them. She was the highlight of the family and if anyone needed to know about family history they would always go to her. Mac was a member of the Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute and she loved her church.
Mac is survived by:
Brother: Lester Petty; Daughter-in-Law: Betty Wilson; Sisters-in-Law: Eileen Petty, Sylvia Petty; 5 Grandchildren; Numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mac was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Cloyd; children, Cloyd W. Wilson, Chris Wilson, Butch Wilson and Joan “Jody” Schifini; siblings, Chester Petty, Robert Petty, Virgil Petty, Charles Petty, Helen Oshel, Joan Williams, Wilma Bradshaw and Pauline Bearden and a granddaughter Connie Wilson.
The family will greet friends and family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10 am-11 am at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute KS. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Westview Southern Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
