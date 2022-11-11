Robert E. “Bob” Barker, a retired lawyer, entrepreneur, and tireless caretaker of his Chanute, Kan. 5th generation family farm at Barker’s Corner, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in Greenwood, MO, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, just one week after learning of his diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. He was 79.
Our mountain of a man selflessly donated his body to his alma mater, the University of Kansas, to contribute to the advancement of medicine, with a particular interest in advancing the research of cluster headaches and leukemia. Bob’s compassion and curious spirit lives on through his noble gift.
Bob was an authentic, grounded, and rugged individualist who loved his family, his country, and freedom. He was known for his playful sense of humor, quiet confidence, kind wisdom, genuine interest in people, astute insight, entrepreneurial spirit, affinity for nature and wildlife, and passion for fly fishing. His commitment to a plant-based lifestyle afforded him newfound health and youthful strength and agility in his final years. Bob was a strong, unforgettable character with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Born in Chanute, Kan. to Gordon Barker and Estelle Marie Thomas Barker, Bob grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1961. He spent many hours working at his parents’ popular diner, Barker’s Dairy Bar, where he served chili cones and Suzy-Q fries. When he wasn’t at the Dairy Bar, he could be found fishing at Barker Dam on the Neosho River. He attended the University of Kansas as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity for his undergraduate degree of political science, continued at KU to obtain his law degree in 1969, and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He and his family spent many summers in Grand Lake, CO, where he hiked and fly-fished the rivers and streams in Rocky Mountain National Park. When not playing or working outside, he could usually be found curled up with his dogs watching KU Jayhawks basketball, reading, or discussing philosophical ideas and dreams. Even in the quiet day-to-day moments, he was always digging deeper and challenging everyone around him to think outside the box. His proudest contributions to the world are his three children.
He was an unconventional, path-less-followed kind of man, an adventure seeker who found beauty in simplicity. A creative, pragmatic, and resourceful problem solver, he was known for “Barkerizing” things with duct tape and baling wire to make them last forever – one of his signature moves that always made people laugh. The magnitude of his presence filled a room with light and warmth. His big, gentle hands touched so many with an unassuming kindness and grace. His genuine, inquisitive nature and curiosity about the world tickled many minds and unearthed profound conversation and knowledge. The mischievous twinkle in his ocean-blue eyes and his booming, open-mouthed laugh brought joy to all who crossed his path.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Ruby Gay Barker, of Chanute; their daughter, Katherine Gay Barker Sternberg (Andy) of Greenwood MO; his son Christopher Barker (Julia Lyon), grandsons Finley, 11, and Bryce, 10, and granddaughter Cecilia, 7, of Salt Lake City, UT; his daughter, Jennifer Drake (Nathan), granddaughters Lydia, 16, and Pascale, 15, of Denver CO; his loyal labradoodles, Max and Quigley; and his favorite equines Cutter, Leo, Olive, Pickle, Earl, Elliot, Pico, and Annie.
It was Bob’s wish that, in lieu of cards or flowers, contributions be made to Zen Donkey Experience, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that he tirelessly helped build with his daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Andy, which will allow his legacy to live on through equine rescue and equine-assisted wellness for people in need. Donations can be made online at www.zendonkeyexperience.org or please inquire at info@zendonkeyexperience.org
At Bob’s request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of his beautiful life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.