Stuart Wayne Umbarger, Lithia, Florida, passed away on March 10, 2023, two days before his 84th birthday. He was born to Raymond and Vivian (Carter) Umbarger in Wichita, Kansas, on March 12, 1939. His parents preceded him in death.
After graduating from Topeka High School in 1957, he graduated from Washburn University and then pursued a law degree at Florida State University College of Law, graduating in 1971. Stuart opened his own private law practice in Brandon, Florida, and bought ranch land in Lithia, where he lived for the rest of his life.
Stuart’s lifelong love of horses manifested into playing polo, which he hosted on his own property for many years. He often hunted with his uncles and cousins in Kansas, and rarely missed the yearly Umbarger family reunion in Chanute. He enjoyed bow hunting and was particularly proud of his success there. Stuart was an avid golfer, and once partnered with Gary Player at the Jose Cuervo Challenge in 2007. Stuart was generous, sociable, fun, loyal, and lived life to the fullest. He recently sat up in bed and suddenly declared, “I did it my way!”
Stuart is survived by his devoted partner, Mimi Chakmanoff, of Lithia, FL; older brother, Carter Umbarger, and wife, Susan Conant, of Newton, Massachusetts; and younger brother, Gaylon Umbarger, and wife, Elaine McMilian, of Kansas City, Missouri.
After burial at the cemetery near his home in Lithia, celebrations of his life will be held in Florida and Kansas this spring. If you’d like to donate in Stuart’s honor, please consider giving to one of these organizations: The Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Metropolitan Ministries.
