Peggy (Lowmaster) Knapp chose first to be a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Simultaneously, she was an artist, seamstress, gardener, avid reader, Angels fan and traveler. All who knew her feel blessed to have had her as part of their lives.
Born with her identical twin sister Patty on July 30, 1930, on a farm near Urbana, Kansas, she graduated from Chanute High School in 1948. Peggy married Bob Arnold in 1949 and the two of them lived in Texas and New Mexico on their way to settling in California. Bob and Peggy welcomed three children in Anaheim: Jim (1959), Nancy (1961) and Sandy (1967). Peggy was a perennial room mother and neighborhood mom. When her marriage ended in 1975, she reluctantly embraced and shined in the role of single mother. She married Bud Knapp in 1991, welcoming his daughters Linda and Janet and their families into hers.
Peggy traveled around the country with Bud from their home in Placentia. She began painting, expanded her sewing, and tended the gardens and fruit trees surrounding their home.
After Bud’s passing in 2014, Peggy continued to enjoy her artistry, along with a growing brood of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived life fully until suffering a stroke that took her from us on October 1, 2022. She will be greatly missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and his daughter Linda Barkhoff, and her sister Patty Nelson (Gordon). She is survived by her son Jim Arnold (Shelia) and daughters Nancy Loftus (Bruce) and Sandy Poznoski (Steve), Bud’s daughter Janet Jochim (Joe), sister-in-law Sue Houghton (Ed) and brother-in-law Mike Arnold (Pam), many beloved nieces and nephews, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be interred in a private ceremony at Loma Vista Memorial Park in Fullerton, California.
