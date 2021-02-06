Dorothy Marie (Green) Varner, 89 of rural Benedict, KS, passed away at her home on February 4, 2021 with her family by her side.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1931 to Harry and Agnes Marie (Steele) Green. She graduated high school in Altoona, KS in 1949. She worked at Burlington Overall Factory in Chanute, KS from June of 1949 until May of 1952.
She married Charles Varner on May 28th, 1952. They moved to the farm in February 1955 where they still reside. She was a devoted wife, home maker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, cleaning, reading her Bible and praying, especially for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Faith Bible Church, Chanute, KS, where she faithfully attended. She accepted Christ as her Savior on Dec. 15, 1971.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Charles, of the home; Children: Robert Varner and wife Marilyn of Rose Hill, KS, Richard Varner and wife Bev of Denison, KS, Nancy McMurray and husband Robert of St. James, MO, Roy Varner and wife Robin of rural Benedict, KS; Sister, Mary Ann Larkin of Chanute, KS; Sister-in-law, Betty Green of Chanute, KS, She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clifford, Eugene and Larry, and sister Margaret Russell, granddaughter Amanda McMurray and great-granddaughter Johannah McMurray.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Countryside Funeral Home, Fredonia, KS,
Funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the High Prairie Cemetery located 5 miles north of Altoona, KS on Highway 75, at 3:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Bible Church, Chanute, KS, Bible Impact Ministries, St. James, MO, or NMRMC Horizon Hospice, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services have been entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th St., PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.