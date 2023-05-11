Kenneth Wayne Cleaver, 75-year-old Cleora area resident, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Claremore Veterans Center. He was born on October 30, 1947, in Chanute, Kansas to Curtiss and Fern (Beckman) Cleaver. Wayne was a graduate of Chanute High School and attended mechanics school before serving his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an Engineman on the USS Benjamin Stoddard and the USS Charles Berry. He also attended diesel mechanic school during his tour of duty. He was honorably discharged and returned home to work for his father in the family salvage business. Wayne was a master at welding and rebuilding antique cars. He could build and fix about anything. He married Marsha Janssen from Erie Kansas in 1971 and continued to live in Chanute until moving his family to the Cleora area in 1981.He served the area in many capacities, including fishing guide, backhoe, mowing, and welding services. He also was known for building custom smokers, and his smoked meats. Later he found a passion for ornamental iron work and started Wayne’s Decorations specializing in lighted outdoor Christmas ornaments featured in several local residences, businesses, and parades. Wayne was saved and baptized in 1988, and became a member of the Cleora Baptist Church, where he served as a greeter, usher, and trustee. He loved meeting people at the door and welcoming them to church. Wayne also served on the Cleora Volunteer Fire Department and was well known for leading the ambulance to the right location in his red dodge pickup. He was founding director of CEMSA ambulance service in Cleora and was awarded the Cleora Emergency Medical Service Trust Founding Director for Outstanding Service award. Wayne was 2005 Grand Laker of the Year, awarded by the Grand Lake Association, in recognition of valued contributions he has made in the Grand Lake area. Wayne loved helping people in the community and had a passion for putting a smile on people’s faces and telling jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtiss Cleaver, and Fern Beckman Cleaver. The family includes his loving wife Marsha of the home; son, Daniel Cleaver and wife Carrie of Fort Worth, Texas, and their children Carson Olivia Cleaver and Cade Cleaver; daughter Jennifer Cleaver of Spokane, Washington; brother, Eldon Cleaver and wife Cathy of Chanute, Kansas; cousin, Janice Starika and husband Jim of Cañon City, Colorado.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the McLaughlin Cemetery in Cleora (in case of inclement weather the service will be at Cleora Baptist Church). Pastors Scott Dickerson and Leon Landrum will officiate. Immediately after the graveside service the family invites everyone to come to the Cleora Baptist Church for a time of fellowship and remembrance, ending at 2 pm.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Claremore Veterans Center and Comforting Hands Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. Friends may give to the Cleora Baptist Church, The Gideons, or the Cleora Volunteer Fire Department.
