Neil Robert Hartwig, Sr., 97, of Humboldt, passed away February 9, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Chanute. Neil was born March 14, 1925, in rural Humboldt, Woodson County, Kansas, to Charles R. Hartwig and Lillie L. (Schaede) Hartwig. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for 27 years active duty in the United States Army.
Neil attended local schools in the area and graduated in 1943 from Humboldt High School. After being farm deferred from the draft, Neil decided to join the United States Army in 1948. He then decided to make a career of the service, serving almost 27 years. He spent four tours of duty overseas, one tour in Germany, two tours in Korea, and one tour in Vietnam. Neil was awarded several Good Conduct medals, the Bronze Star Award with Oak Leaves Cluster, many campaign ribbons, and most significantly, the Legion of Merit, the fourth award below the Medal of Honor.
While in the Army in Austin, Texas, Neil met Hilda W. Singletary and they were married at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Austin on August 7, 1951. Hilda passed away Jan. 3, 1995.
Neil worked for Nu-Wa Campers in Chanute for 14½ years after his military career, while maintaining his cattle herd.
Neil enjoyed going to dances in the local area regularly. He was also an avid horseshoe pitcher, playing in sanctioned tournaments in the state and also participated in several World Horseshoe tournaments the last few years.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; parents; two sisters, Charlotte Lewis, Yates Center, Joyce Warden, Ormond Beach, Florida; three brothers, Howard Hartwig, Elmhurst, Illinois, Billie Hartwig, Yates Center, Charles Hartwig, Humboldt.
Neil is survived by one son, Neil R. Hartwig, Jr. and his wife, Gail, Ocean Springs, Mississippi; granddaughter, Lindsey Hartwig, Orange, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Helen Hartwig, Humboldt, Dorothy Kujawa, Eugene, Oregon; and a host of well-loved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, with Pastor Matt Jennings officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
