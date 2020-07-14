David Ray Kustanborter, 79, of Bullhead City, AZ passed away on July 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. David was born to Chester and Mary Kustanborter in Chanute, Kansas on December 5, 1940. On April 20, 1958, David married the love of his life, Vergie Petty. They were married 62 years. Together they had four daughters, Terri Stacy, Linda Betts, Cheryl Rowden, and Brenda Andrews.
David and Vergie Kustanborter moved to Bullhead City on October of 1972 at which time he went to work for Dunton Motors and eventually opening his own business Dave’s Kustom Kar Kare.
He is survived by wife, Vergie Kustanborter, of Bullhead City AZ; Daughter Terri Stacy of Bullhead City AZ, Daughter, Linda Betts of Bullhead city AZ, Daughter Brenda (Rod) Andrews of Kingman AZ; Brother Jerry Kustanborter of Chanute KS; and Sister Judy Whitworth of Chanute KS; Eight Grandchildren: Rudy Lopez, Brandy Castenada, David Wood, Scotty Rowden, Brandon Rowden, Misty Andrews, James Stacy, and Jewel Stacy; Six Great-Grandchildren: Steven Castenada Jr, Isabel Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Jaden Noonan, Tyler Noonan, and Madison Stacy; Numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Father, Chester Kustanborter, Mother, Mary Kustanborter, Sister, Kathy Kustanborter, and Daughter, Cheryl Rowden. The family would like to thank all his numerous friends during his journey in life. He will be greatly missed by all. Services to be held at a later date.
