John Dale McFarland, 63, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10 am at the American Legion, 301 N. Evergreen in Chanute with the Honor Guard to perform military rites after the service.
Memorials have been suggested to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
