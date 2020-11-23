Rusty J. Bruneau, 62, of Stark, Kansas passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with family at his side.
Rusty was born October 3, 1958 in San Diego, California to the union William “Bill” Henry Bruneau and Elissa Ann (Collins). Rusty graduated in 1976 from Erie High School. He worked in maintenance at a variety of different places throughout his lifetime. Rusty served in the United States Army stationed in Seattle, WA and also in Germany from 1978-1982. When he was honorably discharged, he had the rank of E-4.
Rusty enjoyed painting, crafts, carving, photography, and was collector of about anything.
Rusty is preceded in death by his fathers, William Henry Bruneau and Robert Charles Collins. Survivors include his mother, Elissa Ann Collins of Stark, KS; longtime partner, Melanie LaRee (Stevens) Bruneau; two daughters, Randi Jo Wixon (Gunnar) of Baxter Springs, KS, and Heather Fraley (Shawn) of Arkansas City, KS; two sons, Rusty J. Bruneau Jr. of Overland Park, KS and Scott Rustenhaven (Ollie) of Thailand; two brothers, Ricky Bruneau (Everly) of Humboldt, KS, and Scott Collins (Jill) St. Paul, KS; sister, Deanna Tackett (Mitch) of Deerfield, KS; sister-in-law, Sandra Vaughn (Pat) Olathe, KS; brother-in-law, Scott Stevens of Olathe, KS; 14 nieces, 7 nephews, 5 great nieces, 8 great nephews, and 7 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at the Stark Community Center. Rusty has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior’s Project 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.