Karen Jane Showalter, 57, of Erie, died at 7:17 pm Friday, march 11, 2022 at her home in Erie.
She was born September 22, 1964 at Chanute, a daughter of Harmon Eugene and Francis Jean (Wheeler) Wolken. She was raised at Buffalo before moving to Erie with her family in 1978, when she was 13. She attended high school at Erie.
On October 25, 1981 she was united in marriage to Donald Lee Beard at Erie. She spent the first years of their marriage as a homemaker and began working at the former Arkhaven Nursing Home at Erie in 1988. She later began employment in home health care in the early 1990s at Southeast Kansas Independent Living in Parsons. Karen and Mr. Beard later divorced.
She then married James “Skip” Showalter on November 1, 2008 on the riverbank of the Neosho River at Erie.
She was a member of the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her grandchildren and barbecuing. She loved snakes…just kidding; she was terrified of them!
Survivors include:
Her husband – James “Skip” Showalter, of the home; One son and daughter in-law – Brian S. and Robin Beard, of Wellington; Two daughters – Melinda K. Beard and her companion, Steven Sayer, of Erie, Kristina N. Beard, of Erie; One stepson – Waite Showalter, of Erie; Two stepdaughters – Deborah Showalter, of Olathe, Darla Showalter, of Parsons; Nine grandchildren – Kaiden Beard, of Wellington, Macee Beard, of Wellington, Drayton Kennedy, of Erie, Devery Kennedy, of Erie, Kayslen Sayer, of Erie,
Rayen Sayer, of Erie, Aiden Beard, of Erie, Grant Beard, of Erie; Four stepgrandchildren – Camree Showalter-Peters, of Erie, Jaycee McVey, of Atlanta, GA, Haley Showalter, of Olathe, Hayden Showalter, of Chicago, IL; Three brothers – Dale Wolken and his wife, Donna, of Erie, Kevin Wolken and his wife, Vicki, of Conway Springs, Wendell Wolken, of Erie; Two sisters – Kim Russell and her husband, Michael, of Altoona, Brenda Welch, of Erie.
She was preceded in death by three brothers – Harmon “Bub” Wolken II, Danny Wolken, Bruce Wolken; one sister – Penny Sexton and a grandson – Gaven Beard.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Erie Federated Church with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. Inurnment will be in East Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 am. until 8 pm Friday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie. Memorials are suggested to the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
